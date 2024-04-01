Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,562 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAPR. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 57,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.3% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter valued at about $577,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 25.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 255,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after buying an additional 51,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter valued at about $658,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS:PAPR opened at $33.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

