Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,331 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tevis Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 68,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,215,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,903,000 after buying an additional 247,004 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,332,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,582,000 after buying an additional 47,256 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL stock opened at $50.19 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $55.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.75.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.4582 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UL shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Unilever

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

