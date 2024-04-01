Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,299 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 2.7% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $10,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,342,000 after buying an additional 228,596,624 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,715,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,167,000 after buying an additional 9,519,411 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,301,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,700,000 after buying an additional 226,580 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,901,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,289,000 after buying an additional 3,114,614 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,328,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,739,000 after buying an additional 872,912 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $54.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.78. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.