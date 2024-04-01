Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,208 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,208 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Rithm Capital by 690.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Rithm Capital by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rithm Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RITM. Jonestrading lifted their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

RITM stock opened at $11.16 on Monday. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $11.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.82.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $709.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

