Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Earns Buy Rating from Truist Financial

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Truist Financial in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $47.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LOB. StockNews.com downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LOB opened at $41.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.60. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $47.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.37 and a 200-day moving average of $36.26.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.20). Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $119.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.36 million. Research analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Miltom Emmett Petty sold 10,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total value of $397,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,844,715.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Micah S. Davis sold 8,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $343,400.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,857.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Miltom Emmett Petty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total value of $397,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,844,715.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Oak Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 2,125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1,127.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 82.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Further Reading

