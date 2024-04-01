Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Reduced by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lessened its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 3,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $454.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $433.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

