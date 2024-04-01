Lotus Technology (LOT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 8th.
Lotus Technology Stock Up 7.4 %
Shares of Lotus Technology stock opened at $6.82 on Monday. Lotus Technology has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $17.99. The firm has a market cap of $197.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.54 and a beta of -0.14.
Lotus Technology Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lotus Technology
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Lotus Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lotus Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.