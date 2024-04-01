LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors reduced its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in LPL Financial were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in LPL Financial by 164.4% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in LPL Financial by 220.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at $49,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

LPLA stock opened at $264.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.85. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.00 and a 52 week high of $274.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $257.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on LPLA. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $300.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LPL Financial

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total transaction of $2,563,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,044 shares in the company, valued at $35,131,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LPL Financial news, Director Kabir Sethi sold 1,300 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.50, for a total transaction of $346,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total transaction of $2,563,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,131,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,151 shares of company stock worth $15,911,088. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.