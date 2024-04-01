LVW Advisors LLC Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,055 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.0% of LVW Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $180.38 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.71 and a 1-year high of $181.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.20, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,265,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,739,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,265,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,223,106. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.95.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

