Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.15

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.15 and last traded at $26.15, with a volume of 692 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGY shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $322.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.95 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 21.21%. Research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 112.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 38.8% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

