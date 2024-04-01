Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,887.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $9.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.48. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $7.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.78 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 456.31% and a negative return on equity of 269.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.