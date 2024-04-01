Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock opened at $344.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $241.02 and a 12 month high of $348.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.91.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

