Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $707,000 Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,588,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 494,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 32,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM opened at $120.99 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $121.29. The company has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.49 and a 200-day moving average of $109.48.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

