Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $933,000 Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE opened at $93.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $128.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.59.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.53%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. DZ Bank raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.52.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

