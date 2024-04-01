Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 127 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADP. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $215,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $215,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total value of $90,899.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,996.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,554 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $249.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.00. The company has a market cap of $102.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.58.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

