Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 248 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 452.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

CP opened at $88.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $82.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.88.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

