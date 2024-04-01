Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 655 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.76.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $383.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

