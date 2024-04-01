McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Invests $28,000 in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 23.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 195.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 21.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lindsay from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lindsay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lindsay currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

Lindsay Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE LNN opened at $117.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.03. Lindsay Co. has a 52-week low of $106.46 and a 52-week high of $152.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.44 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is presently 22.36%.

Lindsay Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

Further Reading

