McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 11,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Harrington Investments INC raised its position in Hologic by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 12,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Hologic by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 925,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,160,000 after purchasing an additional 80,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Hologic by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 276,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,783,000 after purchasing an additional 24,867 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $77.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $87.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.32 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.98%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In other Hologic news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $111,647.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,802.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $111,647.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,802.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,473,443. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.89.

Read Our Latest Report on Hologic

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.