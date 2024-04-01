MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.32

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.32 and last traded at $25.32, with a volume of 245 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.20.

Separately, StockNews.com raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.99.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 8.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 24.51%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 16,070.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

