Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 57.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,630 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 9,365 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Medtronic by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 5,360 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 118,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,794,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $87.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.81. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The company has a market capitalization of $115.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.90%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.91.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

