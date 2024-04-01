Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,930 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.1% of Empirical Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 56,905 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 13,948 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 22,268 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Constitution Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 120,980 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,493,000 after acquiring an additional 19,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $420.72 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $275.37 and a 52-week high of $430.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $411.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.18.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total transaction of $1,341,414.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 570,826 shares in the company, valued at $231,823,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,538,265.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total transaction of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 570,826 shares in the company, valued at $231,823,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,070,258 shares of company stock worth $30,690,456 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $471.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.34.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

