Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 1,093 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,091 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Adobe by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,620 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the software company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

Adobe Stock Up 0.0 %

Adobe stock opened at $504.60 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $331.89 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $567.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $570.42. The company has a market capitalization of $226.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,162 shares of company stock valued at $5,340,250. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

