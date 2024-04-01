Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $689.52.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $777.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $739.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $737.05 and a 200-day moving average of $639.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $334.58 and a 52-week high of $800.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total transaction of $9,068,468.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,754,422 shares in the company, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

