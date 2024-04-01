Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $37.98 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,735 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $19,984,000. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 64,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $525.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $507.19 and a 200-day moving average of $470.94. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $400.45 and a 52 week high of $527.16. The stock has a market cap of $406.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

