Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $5.16 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,401 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the third quarter worth about $496,611,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 29.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,076,619,000 after purchasing an additional 916,555 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 2,602.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 608,210 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $150,775,000 after buying an additional 632,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,008,037 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $267,135,000 after buying an additional 595,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Melius upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.07.

FedEx Stock Up 0.6 %

FDX stock opened at $289.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $251.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $213.80 and a 12 month high of $291.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total value of $1,769,882.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 486 shares in the company, valued at $140,507.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total transaction of $1,769,882.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,277.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,393 shares of company stock worth $5,581,475 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

