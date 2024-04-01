Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 201.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,716 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $22.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.48.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

