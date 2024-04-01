Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,641 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $279.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.10. The firm has a market cap of $512.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.14 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Several analysts have commented on V shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.82.

In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,311 shares of company stock worth $12,832,129. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

