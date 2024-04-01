Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 4,439 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,439 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IHI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,915,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,857,000 after acquiring an additional 245,906 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,631,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,152,000 after acquiring an additional 380,057 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,813,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,527,000 after acquiring an additional 37,743 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,210,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,815,000 after acquiring an additional 7,739 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,144,000 after acquiring an additional 241,824 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $58.59 on Monday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $59.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

