Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $372,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mirador Capital Partners LP reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 56.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 190,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,996,000 after buying an additional 28,619 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 66,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,619,000 after purchasing an additional 20,415 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 44,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,319,000 after purchasing an additional 8,724 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 23,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $525.73 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $400.45 and a fifty-two week high of $527.16. The stock has a market cap of $406.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $507.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $470.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

