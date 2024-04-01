National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 103,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 21,748 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,190,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $684,699,000 after acquiring an additional 311,599 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 437.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 67,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NFG opened at $53.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.76. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $45.32 and a 52-week high of $58.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.62.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $525.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.57 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

