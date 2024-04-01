Navalign LLC Sells 1,715 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Navalign LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.8% of Navalign LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,619,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,221,000 after buying an additional 101,810 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 33,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 42,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,972,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,436.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,312 shares of company stock valued at $37,268,315 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $150.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.33. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.78 and a 52-week high of $153.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.48.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

