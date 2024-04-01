NeuroSense Therapeutics (NRSN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NRSN opened at $1.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.33.

Get NeuroSense Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of NeuroSense Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroSense Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $173,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics by 612.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 1.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product is PrimeC, an extended-release oral formulation of a fixed dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroSense Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroSense Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.