Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Now Covered by Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Nextracker from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Nextracker from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Nextracker from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.17.

Get Nextracker alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NXT

Nextracker Stock Performance

Shares of NXT stock opened at $56.27 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.74. Nextracker has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $62.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.94.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.51. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $710.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nextracker will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextracker

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nextracker by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,710,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,671,000 after purchasing an additional 216,674 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nextracker by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,466,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,793,000 after buying an additional 199,412 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nextracker in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,861,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Nextracker by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,927,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,319,000 after buying an additional 446,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Nextracker by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,689,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,160,000 after buying an additional 404,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

About Nextracker

(Get Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.