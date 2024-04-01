Norris Perne & French LLP MI Acquires Shares of 4,022 iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACWX. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 66,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 717,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,728,000 after purchasing an additional 83,832 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 134,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 22,232 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $400,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $53.39 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $44.89 and a 12 month high of $53.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.71 and its 200 day moving average is $49.59.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.