Norris Perne & French LLP MI Invests $208,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,101,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $16,588,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $50.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $39.51 and a 52-week high of $50.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.15.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

