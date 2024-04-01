Norris Perne & French LLP MI Purchases 61 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $445.00 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $309.89 and a 1 year high of $449.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $434.91 and a 200 day moving average of $400.63.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.