Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Director Buys C$16,242.60 in Stock

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) Director Eckhardt Guenter Ruemmler purchased 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,242.60.

Northland Power Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NPI opened at C$22.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of C$5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.74, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.45. Northland Power Inc. has a 52-week low of C$19.36 and a 52-week high of C$34.85.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The solar energy provider reported C($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C($0.92). The company had revenue of C$626.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$614.15 million. Northland Power had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 7.85%.

Northland Power Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is -166.67%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NPI. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Desjardins lowered their target price on Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. CIBC cut their price target on Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.21.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

