Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Insider Sells $1,654,400.00 in Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $1,654,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nuvalent Stock Performance

Shares of NUVL stock opened at $75.09 on Monday. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $89.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.76 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.11 and its 200-day moving average is $68.55.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NUVL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Nuvalent from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nuvalent from $68.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

View Our Latest Report on NUVL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvalent

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nuvalent by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,339,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,668 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 4th quarter worth about $15,953,000. Commodore Capital LP grew its stake in Nuvalent by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,331,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,951,000 after buying an additional 502,259 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nuvalent by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,917,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,735,000 after acquiring an additional 454,540 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvalent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,650,000. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.