Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Short Interest Up 32.4% in March

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the February 29th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Price Performance

JMM stock opened at $6.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.79. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.29 and a 52-week high of $6.12.

Get Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 38,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 12,233 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.