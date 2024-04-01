Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Short Interest Up 32.4% in March

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the February 29th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Price Performance
JMM stock opened at $6.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.79. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.29 and a 52-week high of $6.12.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.