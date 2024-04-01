NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Values Added Financial LLC

Values Added Financial LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 692 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.1% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,352 shares of company stock worth $64,853,077. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $903.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $262.20 and a 12 month high of $974.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $778.63 and its 200-day moving average is $578.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $908.68.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.