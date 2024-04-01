OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

OGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.30. OGE Energy has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $39.09. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.73.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $566.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a $0.418 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 80.68%.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $142,023.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,926 shares in the company, valued at $879,409.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OGE. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

