Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of OPOF stock opened at $17.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Old Point Financial has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $24.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.18.
Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $15.35 million for the quarter.
Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.
