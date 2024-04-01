Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OPOF stock opened at $17.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Old Point Financial has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $24.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.18.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $15.35 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Old Point Financial

About Old Point Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 306.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 28,642 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Old Point Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 16.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 18.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.43% of the company’s stock.



Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

