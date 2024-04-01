Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Chardan Capital from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 88.68% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Omega Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omega Therapeutics

NASDAQ:OMGA opened at $3.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. Omega Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 167.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 8,145.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company's OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by restoring aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. It also develops OTX-2002 for hepatocellular carcinoma; OTX-2101 for non-small cell lung cancer; omega epigenomic controllers (OEC) for inflammatory lung diseases, such as neutrophilic asthma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, dermatological, oncology, and rheumatological indications; OEC candidates for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; liver regeneration medicines; and OEC candidates for patients with diabetes and other conditions to treat corneal epithelial injury.

