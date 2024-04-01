Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the February 29th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Ono Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of OPHLY stock opened at $5.44 on Monday. Ono Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.84.

About Ono Pharmaceutical

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. It offers Opdivo Intravenous Infusion and Kyprolis Intravenous Injection for malignant tumors; Emend capsules/Proemend intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; Demser capsules for the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and Mektovi, Velexbru, and Braftovi capsules for malignant tumors, as well as ADLUMIZ tablets for cancer cachexia.

