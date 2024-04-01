Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,460 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 115.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after buying an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $2,101,052,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $525.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $406.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $400.45 and a 1-year high of $527.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $507.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $470.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

