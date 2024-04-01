Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Has $681,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $157.74 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $172.88. The stock has a market cap of $292.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.23 and its 200-day moving average is $152.57.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.39.

Chevron Profile



Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

