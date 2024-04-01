Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 76 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 989 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $982,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,856 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 20,337 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,351,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.58, for a total transaction of $2,585,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,478,857.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 901,258 shares of company stock valued at $256,569,563. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Argus increased their price objective on Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.32.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.1 %

CRM opened at $301.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.31 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

