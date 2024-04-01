Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Open Text in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $38.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Open Text has a 12-month low of $32.04 and a 12-month high of $45.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 82.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Open Text had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Open Text will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Open Text’s payout ratio is 212.77%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Open Text by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Open Text during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Open Text by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Open Text during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

