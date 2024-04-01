Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Director Acquires $22,245.24 in Stock

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) Director Yezan Munther Haddadin acquired 1,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.82 per share, with a total value of $22,245.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,679.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Outlook Therapeutics Trading Up 27.4 %

Shares of OTLK opened at $11.94 on Monday. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $40.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.97.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.20. As a group, equities analysts predict that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Outlook Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,560,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 277,326 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 701.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 215,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 188,952 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,373,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 117,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OTLK shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 16th. Chardan Capital raised shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BTIG Research raised shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Outlook Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

